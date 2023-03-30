Capitals vs Lightning live analysis and updates (March 30, 2023)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game on March 30, 2023.

The Washington Capitals are back in action tonight. They’ll take on the Lightning in Tampa Bay.

After their loss to the New York Islanders last night, the Capitals’ chances to make the postseason have fallen to 0.2 percent per MoneyPuck.

The game is on NBC Sports Washington. Puck drop is a little after 7:00 pm.

Lines

1st Period

Darcy Kuemper is starting both games in the back-to-back.

🚨 1-0 Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev makes it 1-0 with a long shot from the point on the power play. The Lightning have 9 of the first 10 shots in the game – ten minutes into the first.

🚨 2-0 Lightning. Kuemper beaten by another point shot at the buzzer. Steven Stamkos with a great shot off a faceoff win the Capitals zone.

