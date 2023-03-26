Caps fight back from road deficit but can’t find the win: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals met their bitter rivals in the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night and just like most Caps vs Pens games, it was a good one. The Caps made a three-goal comeback in the game but were unable to leave Pittsburgh victorious.
Bummer.
Strome has recorded five multi-point efforts in his last eight games. His 15 multi-point games this season are the second most on the Capitals (Alex Ovechkin: 20).
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 26, 2023
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On