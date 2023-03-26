Alex Ovechkin scores 822nd career goal in loss to Penguins

The Washington Capitals suffered a devastating, nationally-televised loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday after an a thrilling comeback in the third period. Of course, Alex Ovechkin was a part of the scoring.

Ovechkin scored one of the Capitals’ three consecutive goals in the third period before an Anthony Mantha giveaway to Evgeni Malkin ended it.

Ovi’s goal, his 42nd of the season, came on a Capitals’ power play, bringing Washington within one with 6:42 remaining.

Ovi scored four seconds into a power play after Ryan Poehling was sent to the box for tripping. TJ Oshie won the faceoff, Dylan Strome gathered the loose puck and quickly sent it over to John Carlson, who threw the biscuit right into Ovechkin’s wheelhouse.

Ovi took care of the rest with an impossible-to-stop one-timer.

The goal marked Ovechkin’s fourth scored on Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith.

Ovechkin is now within 72 of Wayne Gretzky for first on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

The goal was the 299th career power play marker of Ovechkin’s career – the most of all time. Ovechkin, the NHL’s all-time leader in road goals, now has 418 tallies in away games.

Per Capitals PR, Ovechkin has saved much of his brilliance for the third period.

