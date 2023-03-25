Brutal turnover sinks valiant comeback effort: Penguins beat Caps 4-3

The Washington Capitals made the trip up to Pittsburgh on Saturday night to take on everyone’s favorite Penguins. And by everyone’s favorite we of course mean the opposite. Those guys will forever suck.
Ryan Poehling opened the scoring for the Pens on a semi-breakaway. Chad Ruhwedel doubled that lead. Jake Guentzel made it three. Tom Wilson got the Caps on the board in the third. An Alex Ovechkin one-timer and a Dylan Strome dirty goal tied the game. Anthony Mantha basically gifted Evgeni Malkin the winner.
Penguins beat Caps 4-3.
The Caps will be off on Sunday and then won’t play again until Wednesday at home against the New York Islanders. The final stretch is here.
