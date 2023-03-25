Penguins honor Alex Ovechkin on jumbotron for passing Gordie Howe on all-time goals list

The Pittsburgh Penguins took a moment to salute Alex Ovechkin for a milestone he accomplished earlier in the season.
The Penguins put up a graphic congratulating Ovi on passing Gordie Howe on the all-time goals list on the jumbotron of PPG Paints Arena.
Ovechkin was loudly applauded by Penguins fans attending.
Impressive for Pittsburgh to congratulate Alex Ovechkin on 802. Classy. Thank you. Alex gives a thumbs up in reply! @rmnb pic.twitter.com/uuCs4v8h4h
— Washington DC Sports News (@DCSportsNews365) March 26, 2023
After the Penguins’ PA announcer read a short statement of congratulations, a camera found Ovechkin on the bench who both waved, gave a thumbs up, and threw a peace sign. He then flashed a wry smile at the bench to a teammate.
The game between the Capitals and Penguins marked the teams’ first game in Pittsburgh since Alex Ovechkin scored his 802nd career goal on December 23, 2022.
The Penguins also sent a congratulatory video from Sidney Crosby for Ovechkin’s Gr802 Night at Capital One Arena earlier in the week.
“Hey Ovi, just want to congratulate you on becoming the second-leading goal scorer of all time,” Crosby said. “It’s incredible the way you continue to score goals and I know you have lots left in the tank. Keep it going.”
All class between two legends#Gr802 | @penguins pic.twitter.com/e9fiuAd8hE
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 21, 2023
Crosby was loudly booed in-arena.
Screenshot: @DCSportsNews365/Twitter
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On