Penguins honor Alex Ovechkin on jumbotron for passing Gordie Howe on all-time goals list

By Ian Oland

March 25, 2023 10:43 pm

The Pittsburgh Penguins took a moment to salute Alex Ovechkin for a milestone he accomplished earlier in the season.

The Penguins put up a graphic congratulating Ovi on passing Gordie Howe on the all-time goals list on the jumbotron of PPG Paints Arena.

Ovechkin was loudly applauded by Penguins fans attending.

After the Penguins’ PA announcer read a short statement of congratulations, a camera found Ovechkin on the bench who both waved, gave a thumbs up, and threw a peace sign. He then flashed a wry smile at the bench to a teammate.

The game between the Capitals and Penguins marked the teams’ first game in Pittsburgh since Alex Ovechkin scored his 802nd career goal on December 23, 2022.

The Penguins also sent a congratulatory video from Sidney Crosby for Ovechkin’s Gr802 Night at Capital One Arena earlier in the week.

“Hey Ovi, just want to congratulate you on becoming the second-leading goal scorer of all time,” Crosby said. “It’s incredible the way you continue to score goals and I know you have lots left in the tank. Keep it going.”

Crosby was loudly booed in-arena.

