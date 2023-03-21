Capitals players and stars from around NHL congratulate Alex Ovechkin on passing Gordie Howe for second on all-time goals list

The Washington Capitals are going all out to celebrate Alex Ovechkin on Gr802 Night at Capital One Arena on Tuesday night.

The team has a night of really awesome things planned to celebrate their captain passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time goal-scoring list. One of the cool tributes they have put together is a bunch of videos from players on the Caps and stars from around the league sharing their congratulations messages for Ovi.

We’ve transcribed some of the best ones.

Nicklas Backstrom

“Hey Ovi, I just want to say congrats on passing Gordie Howe. What an incredible milestone. I’m so proud of you and I’m just happy to be your friend and your teammate.”

"I'm so proud of you and I'm just happy to be your friend and your teammate."

Evgeny Kuznetsov

“Hey O, congrats for you. It’s a big milestone. Proud of you and happy. Keep it going, never stop.”

"You see the stuff he's done and things he's doing on a daily basis, you think that's impossible – like, 'How?'"

TJ Oshie

“Hey O, congrats on 802. Just another amazing accomplishment. So happy I was able to be here for some of it. You’re a great man, great friend, great teammate. Super happy for you and excited for a lot more to come.”

"I can't tell you exactly how he does it or how his brain works that way, but it's extremely elite and something like I've never seen."

John Carlson

“Ovi, congratulations on another incredible milestone. I know we’re so proud to be a part of it. So proud for you and your family to climb the ranks like you are. I know you’re not going to stop scoring goals so this is just another box to check for me but congratulations. It’s been a hell of a ride watching you.”

"Teams play him differently every year, the game evolves … and he's never failed, so I think that's a testament to him and what he has done and learned and knows about the game of hockey."

Auston Matthews

“Hey Ovi, congrats on becoming the second all-time leading goal scorer. Best of luck chasing down Wayne.”

Once a fan in the stands to now a fellow Rocket Richard winner, it's all love from Auston Matthews

Patrice Bergeron

“Hey Ovi, Bergy here just want to congratulate you on becoming the second all-time leading goal scorer, passing Gordie Howe. An amazing accomplishment. It’s been a treat to watch you play and compete against you all these years. Congratulations on an amazing career and it’s still going on. It’s been impressive. All the best to you and keep up the great work. Congrats, again.”

Respect from 18 seasons of competing against one another in the East

Connor McDavid

“Congrats Ovi on passing Gordie Howe. Such an amazing accomplishment. It’s been so fun to watch you growing up as I was a kid and obviously now to get a chance to play against you. It’s always so much fun. Congrats, such an amazing accomplishment. Next on the list is the Great One. Can’t wait to watch you track him down.”

Looking forward to the #OviJr version of this video for this guy in the future

Sidney Crosby

“Hey Ovi, just want to congratulate you on becoming the second-leading goal scorer of all time. It’s incredible the way you continue to score goals and I know you have lots left in the tank. Keep it going.

Pacific Division

Andre Burakovsky: “Hi Ovi, I just want to reach out and say congratulations on passing Gordie Howe, second place in NHL history. That’s incredible. Lot of fond memories together. I had an awesome time learning from you in Washington. Miss those days a lot. Keep scoring brother and we can’t wait to see you take first place.”

Respect from the Pacific, courtesy of Anze Kopitar, Mark Stone, Elias Pettersson, Erik Karlsson and Andre Burakovsky

Central Division

Brenden Dillon: “Hey O, it’s Dilly. On behalf of the Winnipeg Jets organization just wanted to congratulate you on passing Gordie Howe for number two all-time. Can’t wait to watch you keep climbing the ladder there and get to number one soon.

Respect from the Central, courtesy of Brayden Schenn, Jason Robertson, Roman Josi, Kirill Kaprizov, Clayton Keller and Brenden Dillon

Atlantic Division

Brady Tkachuk: “Hey Ovi, congratulations on passing Gordie Howe. It’s an amazing achievement for being one of the greatest goal scorers in our game.”

Respect from the Atlantic, courtesy of Aleksander Barkov, Tage Thompson, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Suzuki

Metropolitan Division

Igor Shesterkin: “Hey Ovi, congratulations on passing Gordie Howe, second all-time goals in NHL history.”

Respect from the Metro, courtesy of Johnny Gaudreau, Igor Shesterkin and Kevin Hayes

