Capitals players and stars from around NHL congratulate Alex Ovechkin on passing Gordie Howe for second on all-time goals list

By Chris Cerullo

March 21, 2023 5:25 pm

The Washington Capitals are going all out to celebrate Alex Ovechkin on Gr802 Night at Capital One Arena on Tuesday night.

The team has a night of really awesome things planned to celebrate their captain passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time goal-scoring list. One of the cool tributes they have put together is a bunch of videos from players on the Caps and stars from around the league sharing their congratulations messages for Ovi.

We’ve transcribed some of the best ones.

Nicklas Backstrom

“Hey Ovi, I just want to say congrats on passing Gordie Howe. What an incredible milestone. I’m so proud of you and I’m just happy to be your friend and your teammate.”

Evgeny Kuznetsov

“Hey O, congrats for you. It’s a big milestone. Proud of you and happy. Keep it going, never stop.”

TJ Oshie

“Hey O, congrats on 802. Just another amazing accomplishment. So happy I was able to be here for some of it. You’re a great man, great friend, great teammate. Super happy for you and excited for a lot more to come.”

John Carlson

“Ovi, congratulations on another incredible milestone. I know we’re so proud to be a part of it. So proud for you and your family to climb the ranks like you are. I know you’re not going to stop scoring goals so this is just another box to check for me but congratulations. It’s been a hell of a ride watching you.”

Auston Matthews

“Hey Ovi, congrats on becoming the second all-time leading goal scorer. Best of luck chasing down Wayne.”

Patrice Bergeron

“Hey Ovi, Bergy here just want to congratulate you on becoming the second all-time leading goal scorer, passing Gordie Howe. An amazing accomplishment. It’s been a treat to watch you play and compete against you all these years. Congratulations on an amazing career and it’s still going on. It’s been impressive. All the best to you and keep up the great work. Congrats, again.”

Connor McDavid

“Congrats Ovi on passing Gordie Howe. Such an amazing accomplishment. It’s been so fun to watch you growing up as I was a kid and obviously now to get a chance to play against you. It’s always so much fun. Congrats, such an amazing accomplishment. Next on the list is the Great One. Can’t wait to watch you track him down.”

Sidney Crosby

“Hey Ovi, just want to congratulate you on becoming the second-leading goal scorer of all time. It’s incredible the way you continue to score goals and I know you have lots left in the tank. Keep it going.

Pacific Division

Andre Burakovsky: “Hi Ovi, I just want to reach out and say congratulations on passing Gordie Howe, second place in NHL history. That’s incredible. Lot of fond memories together. I had an awesome time learning from you in Washington. Miss those days a lot. Keep scoring brother and we can’t wait to see you take first place.”

Central Division

Brenden Dillon: “Hey O, it’s Dilly. On behalf of the Winnipeg Jets organization just wanted to congratulate you on passing Gordie Howe for number two all-time. Can’t wait to watch you keep climbing the ladder there and get to number one soon.

Atlantic Division

Brady Tkachuk: “Hey Ovi, congratulations on passing Gordie Howe. It’s an amazing achievement for being one of the greatest goal scorers in our game.”

Metropolitan Division

Igor Shesterkin: “Hey Ovi, congratulations on passing Gordie Howe, second all-time goals in NHL history.”

