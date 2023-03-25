Hershey Bears clinch berth in 2023 Calder Cup playoffs

The Hershey Bears, unlike their parent NHL team, are most definitely headed to the postseason.

Hershey defeated the Syracuse Crunch 4-1 at Upstate Medical University Arena to clinch their third straight appearance in the AHL’s Calder Cup playoffs.

The Bears will be looking to win their 12th championship in their 70th postseason appearance.

POSTSEASON-BOUND! For the 70th time in franchise history, the Chocolate and White have clinched a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs! pic.twitter.com/JNd7Lzown1 — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) March 26, 2023

The Bears got gtallies from veterans Mike Sgarbossa, Shane Gersich, and Mike Vecchione as well as 25-year-old German winger Julian Napravnik – his fourth goal in 14 games this season.

Looks like the new curve's paying off for @shane_gersich9 – it's his sixth of the season! 🍎 Malenstyn pic.twitter.com/baeBwtC9KT — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) March 25, 2023

Hello, I'd like to report an absolute theft – Mike Sgarbossa's got his 20th of the season!🤏 pic.twitter.com/YakPhUj1PK — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) March 26, 2023

Hunter Shepard stopped 33 of 34 Crunch shots for the victory. He was the first star of the game.

Connor McMichael extended his point streak to seven games after assisting on Napravnik’s third-period goal.

The Bears currently sit second in the Atlantic Division with 84 standings points. They trail the Providence Bruins by two for the Division lead with 10 games to go.

You can put an ✖ next to our name – that's a BEARS WIN!!! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/kh7gvN7mEb — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) March 26, 2023

Headline photo: Katie Fri/Hershey Bears