Connor McMichael extends point streak to six-straight games after scoring in Hershey’s 4-3 (SO) loss to Rochester

Connor McMichael’s hot month of March continued in the Hershey Bears’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Rochester Americans on Friday.

The Capitals’ 2019 first-round pick extended his point streak to six games after scoring a goal in the second period.

McMichael now has points in eight of his last nine games. During that span, he’s scored three goals and authored five assists.

Six straight games with a point – it's definitely ✨𝑴𝒊𝒌𝒆𝒚 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒄𝒉™✨

Ness

McMichael’s goal put the Chocolate and White up 3-0 one minute and 35 seconds into the period. Aaron Ness cycled the puck behind the Rochester net to Joe Snively, who emerged at the right post and dished it across the crease to McMichael.

McMichael scored on goaltender Malcolm Subban for his 15th goal of the season. The Capitals’ top prospect now has 33 points (15g, 18a) in 48 games this season with Hershey.

The Bears also saw standout performances from Ethen Frank, who registered an assist and a team-high six shots, and Snively (2 assists).

The Bears surrendered three unanswered goals after McMichael scored in the second stanza as the Americans got tallies from

Joseph Cecconi and Brett Murray (2).

In the shootout, McMichael and Snively were turned away by Subban while Mason Jobst and Aleksandr Kisakov both scored to give the Americans the win.

After gaining a standings point, the Bears need to only register three more to clinch a playoff berth.

Following tonight's result, our Magic Number is down to:

Headline photo: Tori Hartman/Hershey Bears