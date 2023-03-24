The Alex Ovechkin shirt the Capitals wore on Gr802 Night are now available online

Washington Capitals players wore special Alex Ovechkin tribute shirts to Gr802 Night on Tuesday.

The black-and-gold tees featured an illustrated Ovi pointing to the sky in the team’s Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey – the same sweater he wore while scoring career goals no. 801 and 802. The shirts also included Ovi’s name in gold, his signature in white, and the number 802 with The Gr8 Chase logo replacing the 0.

Some of these shirts were available the night of the game at the Capital One Arena team store, but they were very popular. We were told they sold out around the first period.

Now the popular shirts have made it online, albeit they are slightly different.

The shirts were designed by 500 Level and uploaded to the site late this week.

One of the major differences between what the players wore that night and what is available in the store is that the Capitals’ Screaming Eagle logo and the Capitol Dome shoulder patches have been eliminated from the final design, presumably because the design is only licensed by the NHLPA.

Several other Ovi 802 designs were released on the site as well.

Full Coverage of Alex Ovechkin’s Gr802 Night

Headline photo courtesy of 500 Level