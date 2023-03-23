Caps beat Hawks 6-1 in John Carlson’s return

The Washington Capitals positively washed the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.
Chicago goalie Anton Khudobin served Conor Sheary a free goal to start us off, then Anthony Mantha pounced on a loose puck in the slot, making it 2-0 after one period.
Nic Dowd scored his 13th of the season in the second period, and Nicklas Backstrom piled on with a power-play freebie in front of the Chicago net.
John Carlson scored during a power play early in the third period, but then Nikita Zaitsev got a screened shot past Darcy Kuemper to end the shutout. Alex Ovechkin scored an unassisted breakaway goal in the final five minutes.
Caps win 6-1!
Five goals. Let’s dance.
Wrapped with a bow pic.twitter.com/XzfiztwfaQ
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 23, 2023
looks familiar 👁 pic.twitter.com/22iMZyyw2o
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 24, 2023
JMU colors #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/sTnELppkUT
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) March 23, 2023
NBC Sports Washington said Saturday’s game in Pittsburgh has major playoff implications. In the wrestling business, they call that kayfabe: no one really believes it, but we all pretend together.
It doesn’t matter. The Caps played a good game, they got a good guy back, the big guy got a goal, and it was a fun time. If they do it again on Saturday, that’ll be fun and good too. That’s all that matters. That’s all that ever mattered.
