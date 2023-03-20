Same problems strike again in another Caps loss: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals visited the Minnesota Wild on Sunday and will come straight back home completely empty-handed. The Caps couldn’t figure much out offensively at five-on-five and doubled up on more defensive miscues.
Pretty demoralizing stuff.
Alex Ovechkin has never left Minnesota without recording a point – he now has found the score sheet in all 12 games he’s played in the state (including 8 in which he has scored a goal).#NHLStats: https://t.co/V30QteHSN3 pic.twitter.com/nAnuLpmM28
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 19, 2023
