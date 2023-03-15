No Ovi, no party: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals didn’t have it in any of the three zones on Tuesday night and it showed as they fell 5-3 to the New York Rangers. They dearly missed their captain, Alex Ovechkin as he seems to be nursing an injury in this latter part of the season.
That makes the loss hurt even more. No Ovi goals.
Dylan Strome registered his 32nd assist of the season on Dowd's goal, extending his point streak to five games (3g, 5a). Strome ranks second on the Capitals in assists and third in goals (16), points (48) and power-play points (14).
