Rangers beat Ovi-less Caps 5-3

The Ovechkin-less Washington Capitals played guest to the New York Rangers on Tuesday night. There was a cartoon thing going on, and I didn’t understand it.

The Caps struggled early, spotting the Rangers the first goal, a pass from Tarasenko to Zibenejad. Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored from the slot, but 16 seconds later Zibenejad scored again. Before the period was up, P*trick K*ne made it 3-1 Rangers.

In the second period, Jacob Trouba finished off a nice passing sequence, and then Matt Irwin finished off a nice passing sequence too, so the goal difference remained the same.

Nic Dowd brought the Caps within one goal in the third period, but they couldn’t close the gap. Vesey got the empty-netter.

Caps lose 5-3.

Alex Ovechkin missed the game with a lower-body injury. I’m not sure how to file that away. Dude does not like to miss games, and he’s obviously got his agenda, so I have to think this is a real injury. We’ll learn more soon.

The Capitals did not register a shot on goal until Nicklas Backstrom managed one nearly twelve minutes into the game. It was a real struggle for Washington, especially in neutral – where Washington got clogged up and New York seemed to have a free pass into the attacking zone.

Aliaksei Protas suited up for the first time in more than a month. Playing with Dowd, Protas was a big part of Washington’s best line of the night. Protas served NAK on his first-period goal to get his 11th point of the season, and he was a distinct net-front presence whenever in the Rangers’ zone. Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin did not like the company.

Without question, Washington’s best player of the game was Protas’ linemate Nic Dowd . Dowd drove play, was on for the NAK goal, and scored himself a big goal in the third period. If you worried about him after losing his partner Garnet Hathaway, worry no more. Him and Protas and any third dude will make an excellent bottom line. Dowd set a career high in goals tonight with 12.

After a few rough outings, Alexander Alexeyev had a good night. He was involved in a lot of offense and had six shots on goal by himself. At last check he was leading his team in attempts.

I cannot stand Mark Messier. He's an inane commentator. I learn nothing from him. He's just there to pad for time and soak up adulation. I hate that he has an award for "leadership" named after him, and he picks who gets it everywhere. I hate that the NHL's national broadcasts are so regularly the other team's homer game-callers.

It was a bad night for Metro goalies. Ex-nephew Vitek Vanecek got lit up for four, and Pittsburgh’s goalies had surrendered five at last check. Washington’s own Darcy Kuemper – who apparently is the only goalie Peter Laviolette will acknowledge as a starter – didn’t have a great night, giving up three goals on 1.6 expected goals in the first period.

I don't know how to explain the Big City Greens thing. I'll leave it to Ian. I didn't watch the game with a child. I watched the game with an elder cat with a UTI and who gets mad when I make noise. The cartoon stuff was cute though.

A very muted version of the scrum for the cartoon-cast pic.twitter.com/LljWWP7VGB — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) March 15, 2023

No Joe B suit. Here’s a chicken referee.

After a miserable start, Washington put up a valiant effort, clawing their way into a competitive game. I thought they looked great in the third. Missing so many major parts and already late in a lost season, I can’t fault them. That was a respectable effort.

Anyway, no rest. The Caps host the Sabres tomorrow night back in DC.

Headline photo: @MZSperl12