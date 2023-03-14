Rangers beat Ovi-less Caps 5-3

The Ovechkin-less Washington Capitals played guest to the New York Rangers on Tuesday night. There was a cartoon thing going on, and I didn’t understand it.
The Caps struggled early, spotting the Rangers the first goal, a pass from Tarasenko to Zibenejad. Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored from the slot, but 16 seconds later Zibenejad scored again. Before the period was up, P*trick K*ne made it 3-1 Rangers.
In the second period, Jacob Trouba finished off a nice passing sequence, and then Matt Irwin finished off a nice passing sequence too, so the goal difference remained the same.
Nic Dowd brought the Caps within one goal in the third period, but they couldn’t close the gap. Vesey got the empty-netter.
Caps lose 5-3.
— jaxx (@Jaxx29nyr) March 15, 2023
A very muted version of the scrum for the cartoon-cast pic.twitter.com/LljWWP7VGB
— Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) March 15, 2023
No Joe B suit. Here’s a chicken referee.
Greatest in-game interview ever. #NHL pic.twitter.com/uP09nS3qBw
— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) March 15, 2023
After a miserable start, Washington put up a valiant effort, clawing their way into a competitive game. I thought they looked great in the third. Missing so many major parts and already late in a lost season, I can’t fault them. That was a respectable effort.
Anyway, no rest. The Caps host the Sabres tomorrow night back in DC.
Headline photo: @MZSperl12
