Military Night: Capitals vs Sabres live analysis and updates (March 15, 2023)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. Buffalo Sabres game on March 15, 2023.

The Washington Capitals are back in action against the Buffalo Sabres tonight and it’s another “big” game. The Caps will practically have to win out the rest of their schedule to have a chance of getting into the playoffs for a ninth straight season.

The Capitals will be without Sonny Milano in the lineup, who is still sick with the flu. Alex Ovechkin took warmups and will be back in the lineup.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington and puck drop will be a little after 7 pm. The Capitals are wearing their W jerseys.

It’s Military Night at Capital One Arena.

Lines

Joe Snively and Gabriel Carlsson will be the healthy scratches.

Pregame shenanigans

1st Period

Protas-Dowd-NAK and Fehervary-Jensen get the start. Charlie Lindgren will oppose Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in net tonight.

🚨 1-0 Sabres. Ilya Lyubushkin gets the Sabres on the board first, 4:43 into the first.

🚨 2-0 Sabres. JJ Peterka scores on a 2-on-1. TVR played it mostly perfect and even got his stick on the pass across. But it wasn’t enough to break up the play. The goal came 8:50 into the period.

The Capitals are not playing inspired hockey.

NAK draws a penalty after getting hit up high trying to chip the puck to himself.

Comment below. Refresh this article throughout the night as we’ll be updating it live.