Conor McGregor got really excited when Tom Wilson and Tyler Motte nearly fought

Conor McGregor was one of several famous celebrities in the house for the Capitals-Rangers game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

The former UFC double champion was spotted several times during the telecast and was clearly enjoying the hockey game. But his energy went to the next level when he thought he might be treated to a headlining bout between Tom Wilson and Tyler Motte.

There has not been a fight, but we have a minor kerfuffle, surprisingly involving Tom Wilson, live and animated pic.twitter.com/PTHCKBucuC — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) March 15, 2023

The two grumpy enforcers came together with 2.6 seconds remaining in the second period. They both cross-checked each other before Wilson threw a punch. A small scrum broke out before the players were separated.

Connor McGregor was all in on Tom Wilson and Tyler Motte about to drop the gloves pic.twitter.com/4meILbmRY0 — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) March 15, 2023

As the disagreement happened, ESPN found the MMA legend in the stands watching with giddy excitement.

While McGregor didn’t get a fight, he did leave the game with some new gear. The Rangers honored McGregor during the game, presenting him with a customized jersey that had a nod to the Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey brand McGregor founded. He even got a chance to pose for a photo with Capitals legendary goaltender Henrik Lundqvist.

McGregor was joined at the game by his manager and Paradigm Sports CEO, Audie Attar.

Tuesday night’s game wasn’t the first time McGregor has made an appearance at a hockey game. McGregor also appeared at a Boston Bruins game on St. Patrick’s Day in 2019.

McGregor commented on Alex Ovechkin’s TKO of Andrei Svechnikov on social media as well.

Congrats @ovi8!

A Proper Russian.

Great to meet you in Moscow big man, see you again soon!

They can run, but they can’t hide. https://t.co/R14KvFXf22 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 16, 2019

The two legendary superstars also met at the World Cup in Russia in 2018.