Capitals vs Rangers live analysis and updates (March 14, 2023)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers game on March 14, 2023.

The Washington Capitals are back in action. Tonight they will take on the New York Rangers in the front end of a back-to-back which will further determine if they make the postseason for a ninth-straight season.

The Capitals will have to do without Alex Ovechkin and Sonny Milano. Ovechkin is out with a lower-body injury while Milano has the flu.

Tonight’s game is on ESPN and ESPN+. Puck drop is a little after 7 pm. It’s the animated “Big City Greens Classic.”

Lines

1st Period

Sheary-Kuznetsov-Wilson and Sandin-TVR get the start. Darcy Kuemper will face Igor Shesterkin in net.

🚨 1-0 Rangers. Mika Zibanejad scores after a great setup by Vladimir Tarasenko. It’s Mika’s 33rd goal of the season. The goal came 4:09 into the period.

It took nearly 12 minutes for the Capitals to get their first shot on goal. The Rangers are outshooting them 11-1.

🚨 1-1 tie. Nicolas Aube-Kubel scores from the slot to tie it up. The goal came 14:29 into the period.

🚨 2-1 Rangers. Zibanejad answers back 16 seconds later. His second of the night.

🚨 3-1 Rangers. After the Capitals take an offensive zone penalty (ugh), Patrick Kane scores on the power play. The goal came 18:46 into the period.

The Rangers outshot the Capitals 19-9 in the first period and out-attempted them 22-16 at 5v5. The Rangers had the expected goals edge 1.55 to 0.41

2nd Period

🚨 4-1 Rangers. Jacob Trouba gives the Rangers a 4-1 lead. His goal comes 4:09 into the period. Sorry for the lack of analysis I’m watching the animated version of the game.

🚨 4-2 Rangers. Matt Irwin with his second goal of the year after a nice passing play by TJ Oshie. Rasmus Sandin got the secondary assist.

The Rangers are outshooting the Capitals 30-25 and the two teams are tied in shot attempts at 5v5, 39 to 39. The Rangers are leading in expected goals, 2.85 to 1.29.

3rd Period

Refresh this article throughout the night as we'll be updating it live.