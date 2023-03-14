Alex Ovechkin will miss Rangers game due to lower-body injury

Capitals forwards Alex Ovechkin and Sonny Milano will not suit up against the New York Rangers, Tuesday night. Ovechkin is dealing with a lower-body injury while Sonny Milano has a non-COVID-related illness.

The Capitals announced the moves ahead of warmups.

INJURY UPDATE: #Caps captain Alex Ovechkin (lower body) and forward Sonny Milano (illness) will not play tonight versus New York. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 14, 2023

Ovechkin did not practice with the Capitals on Monday in what the team termed a maintenance day. Milano is the latest player to get stricken with the flu.

Ovechkin has missed five games this season and the Caps have lost all five by a combined score of 22 to 9. This will be only the 29th game Ovechkin has missed during his 18-year career due to injury.

This will be the 53rd game Ovechkin has missed in his career, and the 29th due to injury. (h/t @CapsOutsider) https://t.co/4mmSk6xxPA — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) March 14, 2023

Joe Snively, who was called up from the Hershey Bears earlier in the day, and Aliaksei Protas will take Ovechkin and Milano’s places in the lineup.

The Capitals are playing the Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight before traveling home to DC for a date with the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB