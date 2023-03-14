Capitals recall Joe Snively with several forwards ailing

The Washington Capitals, who are still gunning for a playoff spot, have two extremely important games in two nights if that’s their goal. The team takes on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden Tuesday night before flying home to DC to take on the Buffalo Sabres, who they’re competing with for one of the final two playoff spots in the East. The Caps play seven games over the next 12 days.

With two forwards missing practice on Monday, the Capitals called up Joe Snively from the AHL’s Hershey Bears.

Capitals’ captain Alex Ovechkin didn’t take the ice for practice in lieu of a maintenance day while Sonny Milano also stayed off due to a non-COVID-related illness.

Before the move, the Capitals had one extra forward on their roster, Aliaksei Protas.

Snively, when given the opportunity, has provided the Capitals with a shot in the arm. During his last recall, he almost single-handedly created three goals against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Here’s the Capitals’ full press release:

Capitals Recall Joe Snively ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Joe Snively from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Snively has recorded three points (1g, 2a) in eight games with Washington this season. The Herndon, Virginia, native became the first Virginia-born player to play for the Capitals in franchise history last season. In 12 games in 2021-22, Snively recorded seven points (4g, 3a), including a three-point effort (2g, 1a) on Feb. 10, 2022 against the Montreal Canadiens. Snively became one of 15 rookies in franchise history to record at least seven points in his first 10 games. In 20 career NHL games with the Capitals, Snively has recorded 10 points (5g, 5a). In 20 games with Hershey this season, Snively has recorded 16 points (7g, 9a). The 5’9”, 179-pound forward ranks first on the Bears in shooting percentage (20.6) and fourth in points per game (0.80). Snively recorded 38 points (15g, 23a) in 35 games with Hershey in 2021-22 and ranked third on the team in points and fourth in goals. During the 2020-21 season, Snively registered 17 points (6g, 11a) in 30 games for the Bears. In 139 career AHL games with Hershey, Snively has recorded 102 points (42g, 60a). Snively trained at MedStar Capitals Iceplex during his youth and was a participant in Washington’s Little Caps program.

