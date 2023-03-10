Vincent Iorio returned to Hershey Bears after three-game stint with Capitals

The Washington Capitals announced Friday afternoon that they have returned rookie defenseman Vincent Iorio to the Hershey Bears. Iorio makes the trip back to the AHL after playing just over 12 minutes against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

Overall, Iorio got into three games in his first-ever stint with the big club.

NEWS | The Capitals have loaned defenseman Vincent Iorio to the Hershey Bears.#ALLCAPS https://t.co/WdKrgl5fv6 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 10, 2023

In his NHL debut, Iorio tallied his first NHL point with an assist on an Alex Ovechkin goal against the San Jose Sharks. He then played the most minutes in this three-game stint (15:57) against the Los Angeles Kings.

The demotion to the AHL comes as the Caps start to get healthy again on the backend. Both Martin Fehervary and Nick Jensen have been participants in all recent practices after suffering injuries in the same game against the Anaheim Ducks on March 1.

Injured #Caps defensemen Nick Jensen and Martin Fehervary took part in today’s optional practice and are hopeful of playing on the trip to Long Island and NYC. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) March 10, 2023

Caps general manager Brian MacLellan told 106.7 The Fan’s Grant and Danny on Monday that the top defensive prospect’s recall would more than likely just be temporary.

GMBM made the comments when asked about the team’s current youth movement.

“It’s happening now,” MacLellan said. “We have Sandin. He played a third-pair role in Toronto. He’s going to get a top-pairing assignment here and get to play first power play (unit minutes). That’s going to be great for his development. He’s still young. He’s 23 years old. Alexeyev is getting an opportunity. He hasn’t; he’s been in and out of the lineup which is tough on a young guy to get consistent, but he’s had a couple good games in a row. And then you know we have Iorio who we’re taking advantage of the injury situation, to get him up for a couple games. I think where we’re at now – we have windows where we can check out guys, see where they’re at, and help them develop.”

Iorio was sent down to Hershey on NHL trade deadline day before his eventual recall in a paper transaction which will allow him to play with the Bears for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign and the entirety of the Calder Cup playoffs.

In 51 games for the Bears this season, Iorio has recorded 17 points (2g, 15a).

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB