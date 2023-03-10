Tatyana Ovechkina attends Capitals game, sees son Alex Ovechkin play in person for first time in years

The Washington Capitals had a very special guest in the house during their 3-2 shootout loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

Alex Ovechkin’s beloved mother and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Tatyana Ovechkina, was spotted at Capital One Arena. Ovi wears the number eight in honor of his mom.

It’s the first live Capitals game Tatyana has attended in years. While Ovi was held off the scoresheet, she got to watch her son sweetly grant the wish of 14-year-old Nate Wessel.

We learned of Tatyana’s appearance after multiple season-ticket holders and readers sent us messages and photos. Several fans greeted her as she left Capital One Arena.

Tatyana was a regular and attended games up through the 2017 playoffs, but her husband’s declining health eventually made traveling back and forth from Russia to the United States too demanding and difficult for the couple.

The dedicated parents watched their son play well into the morning back in Moscow, including when Ovi won the Stanley Cup in 2018. Mikhail was the first person who Ovi called after he won his first championship.

Tatyana and Mikhail would publicly congratulate their son for his many accomplishments from afar.

In February, Mikhail tragically passed away at the age of 71. Alex flew back to Russia to be with his family and for his dad’s burial.

Upon returning to the team a week later, Ovechkin revealed that he’d be taking a bigger role in taking care of his mom.

“My mom probably going to come here with my brother next month,” Ovechkin said. “They going to stay with me and my family. We tried to do the best we can to be together in that hard moment.”

The Capitals have a “dad’s trip” coming up, which Tatyana could end up joining if she and Alex so choose.

Welcome back, Tatyana. It’s very nice to have you back. We’re all thinking of you.