Jakub Vrana’s first goal with St. Louis Blues comes from behind the net

Once given the opportunity, it sure didn’t take long for Jakub Vrana to get back on the scoreboard at the NHL level.

After being traded from the Detroit Red Wings to the St. Louis Blues, the popular former Capital scored his first goal in only his second game with the team.

And boy, was it a doozy.

After a Kasperi Kapanen shot, the puck slipped through the glove of Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen. Kahkonen thought he’d saved it, moving back to the goalpost. Vrana, however, knew better. He scooped the puck off at the goal line, deflecting it off of Erik Karlsson and into the net.

Vrana was all smiles in his celly, laughing and beaming at his new teammates.

The goal came about three minutes into the third period against the San Jose Sharks, putting the Blues up 3-2. It’d stand up as the game-winner with St. Louis winning 4-2.

Postgame, Vrana explained the thought process behind the play.

“I saw Boochie [Pavel Buchnevich] make a nice pass there to Kappy [Kasperi Kapanen],” Vrana said. “I was driving the net and the puck ended up right there. At that point, I just tried to find that little spot there through the goalie and the net to bang it in.”

Vrana also spoke with Bally Sports Midwest on his big night and his transition to the team.

“It feels great,” Vrana said of the goal. “It was my first game in front of St. Louis Blues fans and it was amazing. I’m happy we got it done today, and this group is awesome.

“I’m an offensive player and I want to produce,” he added. “I want to be [a] more overall solid player, especially with [Pavel Buchnevich] and [Kasperi Kapanen,] we created a lot of offense.”

Once again, Vrana emphasized how happy he was to join the Blues. “I was super excited.” he said “When I heard it, things didn’t go well for me in Detroit. It’s in the past now. I was really excited to get a chance to play again, and the St. Louis Blues gave me the chance. I’m really happy about that.”

Vrana now has two goals and two assists in seven NHL games this season. His last goal came on October 15th against the New Jersey Devils. The goal came on one of his best friends, fellow Czech Vitek Vanecek.

Vrana had six shots in his first game with the Blues after his debut was delayed due to a massive snow storm.

The Blues currently sit 14 points out of a playoff spot with a record of 28-31-5, but Vrana thinks this team has a lot of upside.

“When I look around the locker room, it’s in there,” Vrana said. “It’s within the team. We have it here. They have proven it in the past, as you know. It’s here and we’re just going to approach and take advantage of it. I’m really happy to finish the season in here.”

