Connor Brown skates ahead of Capitals practice as forward continues to rehab post ACL surgery

Injured Capitals winger Connor Brown was spotted on the ice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Friday ahead of the team’s scheduled optional practice.

Brown played just four games for the Caps this season before tearing his ACL against the Vancouver Canucks on October 17. The Caps had acquired him this past offseason from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a 2024 second-round draft pick.

Brown underwent surgery on that torn ACL in early November and was expected to be out for six to eight months.

It’s unknown if this is the first time that Brown has donned pads and skated since going under the knife.

Brownie sighting this AM ☺️ pic.twitter.com/g04ya7II5v — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 10, 2023

Brown was initially brought in by the Capitals to temporarily replace Tom Wilson who was rehabbing his own offseason ACL reconstruction surgery at the time. Wilson has since returned and Brown replaced him on the shelf.

The 29-year-old, Toronto native is an unrestricted free agent after this season. The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir reported before the trade deadline that the Caps could be interested in re-signing Brown.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB