Capitals vs Kings live analysis and updates (March 6, 2023)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. Los Angeles Kings game on March 6, 2023.

Good times have hit the Washington Capitals. With a win against the Los Angeles Kings, the Capitals will have their first three-game winning streak since their exemplary December. Their consecutive victories have catapulted their playoff chances to 10.9%, per MoneyPuck.

The Caps will feature much of the same lineup from Saturday, but some of the lines and pairings have changed. You can read about that here.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington. Puck drop is a little after 10:30 pm.

Lines

Pregame Shenanigans

1st Period

The Capitals start Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson and Sandin-TVR. Darcy Kuemper will oppose Pheonix Copley in net. Hey! I remember that guy!!

The Kings have eight of the first nine shots on goal (with 11:13 remaining in the first).

Evgeny Kuznetsov takes a hooking penalty in the offensive zone with 7.2 seconds left.

Kind of the same story as the Sharks game in the first period. The Kings completely dominated play. They had 19 of the 22 shots in the first period. The Caps had exactly three. But the good news is they handled all that pressure and kept most everything to the perimeter.

The Kings led in 5v5 shot attempts 26-5, scoring chances 16-2, high-danger chances 9-1, and in overall expected goals that period 2.17 to 0.34. Wowie Yowie.

2nd Period

Kevin Fiala cross-checks Tom Wilson, negating the rest of the Kings power play. It’ll be four-on-four for 1:48 and the Caps will get a 12 second power play.

Comment below. Refresh this article throughout the night as we’ll be updating it live.