Capitals reportedly keeping Trevor van Riemsdyk for rest of season

The Washington Capitals have moved out several of their upcoming unrestricted free agents before Friday’s 3 PM ET trade deadline. One player that fits that bill but is reportedly going nowhere is Trevor van Riemsdyk.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports that the Caps have decided to keep TVR among their ranks due to their current injury situation on defense. Friedman adds that there have been unconfirmed rumblings about a potential contract extension being discussed by the two sides.

The Capitals saw both Nick Jensen and Martin Fehervary go down in the team’s victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. Jensen has an upper-body injury and Fehervary has a lower-body injury. Head coach Peter Laviolette labeled both as “day-to-day” after the game. The team’s number one defenseman, John Carlson, also remains out with an upper-body injury.

Jensen and Fehervary’s absences on the backend led to TVR (25:57) having to pick up a lot of the missing minutes. That total led the team and was the highest amount of ice time that the 31-year-old rearguard has played in a game in his three-season tenure with the Caps.

“Even though we lost some defensemen, I thought some of our D-men who jumped in there did a really good job,” Laviolette said.

TVR also recorded the 18th point of his season in the game against the Ducks which is a new single season, career high for him in scoring. He is in the final year of a two-year, $1.9 million extension that he signed with the Caps in March 2021.

In 155 career games for the Caps, he has put up 38 points (8g, 30a) and played an average of 17:56 of ice time per game in mostly third-pairing assignments. The Caps currently have just three defensemen signed for next season.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB