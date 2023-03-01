Capitals sign center prospect, Ryan Hofer, to three-year, entry-level contract

On Wednesday morning, the Washington Capitals announced that they signed Ryan Hofer, a sixth-round pick from the 2022 NHL Draft, to a three-year, entry-level contract that will pay $851,666.67 (NHL) and $82,500 at the AHL level.

Hofer, 20, is in his final year of junior hockey and appears likely to move into the Capitals organization professionally next season.

Hofer, a 6’3″, 192-pound center, is a point-per-game player and has scored 36 goals in 53 games for the WHL’s Kamloops Blazers and Everett Silvertips.

Not only can he score, Hofer plays a physical game and is not afraid to drop the gloves.

Did Ryan Hofer really knock a man down with his backside, fend off an oncoming hit then draw a penalty all in the same sequence? Yes. Yes he did.#BearWitness x #WHLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/6WZiEK8nlv — x – Everett Silvertips (@WHLsilvertips) April 26, 2022

He’s fought nine times over the last three seasons in the WHL.

Ryan is the brother of St. Louis Blues prospect Joel Hofer.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Capitals Sign Ryan Hofer ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have signed forward Ryan Hofer to a three-year entry level contract, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Hofer’s contract will carry an average annual value of $851,666.67 (NHL) and $82,500 in the AHL. The Capitals selected Hofer, 20, with the 181st overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. The 6’3″, 192-pound forward has recorded 58 points (36g, 22a) in 53 games with the Kamloops Blazers and Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League (WHL) this season. Hofer, who was traded from Everett to Kamloops on Jan. 8, ranks seventh in the WHL in goals, third in faceoff wins (706) and shots (238) and eighth in penalty minutes (94). The Headingley, Manitoba native registered a WHL career-high 58 points (25g, 33a) in 67 games with Everett in 2021-22. Hofer ranked sixth on Everett in points and second in penalty minutes (84) during the regular season and ranked tied for first on the team in playoff scoring with 10 points (6g, 4a) in six games. In 142 career WHL games with Kamloops and Everett, Hofer has recorded 125 points (67g, 58a).

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB