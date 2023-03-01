Dmitry Orlov explodes for three points, scores first goals as member of Boston Bruins

It didn’t take long for former Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov to go on a tear with his new team.

After scoring his first point as a Boson Bruin on Monday, Orlov scored his first goal with the Bruins a night later against the Calgary Flames.

After receiving a pass from defense partner Hampus Lindholm, Orlov singlehandedly skated the puck through the neutral zone, shooting through three Flames defenders for the tally. The goal gave the Bruins the lead 4:47 into the game.

First as a Bruin was a BLAST 🚀 pic.twitter.com/RCYR4OxgJQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 1, 2023

The Bruins highlighted Orlov’s enthusiastic celebration after the goal.

Fitting right in with the celly 💯 pic.twitter.com/JowA4VAkfg — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 1, 2023

Less than 10 minutes later, Orlov would earn his second tally of the night. This time, the goal came on a slap shot soon after the faceoff.

Make that two goals — and four total points — in Dmitry Orlov’s first seven periods of hockey with the Bruins. 2-0 Boston. pic.twitter.com/QLmT3d3Y5x — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) March 1, 2023

It was Orlov’s first multi-goal game since February 1st, 2022, where he scored twice for the Capitals in a 4-3 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Orlov had three goals with the Washington Capitals prior to the trade; he nearly matched that total in a single period with the Bruins.

And he wasn’t done.

After Calgary took a 3-2 lead, Orlov sent a ridiculous cross-crease pass to Pavel Zacha for the game-tying goal, netting the primary assist on the play.

That was VERY pretty, Pav 🚨 pic.twitter.com/UxwXHk28jU — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 1, 2023

The apple gave Orlov his sixth career three-point game. His last one came with the Capitals on October 22, 2022, against the Los Angeles Kings (0g, 3a).

The Bruins eventually beat the Flames in overtime with a score of 4-3, following an unbelievable 54-save performance by goaltender Linus Ullmark. Orlov had a hand in all three of the Bruins’ goals in regulation and was name first star of the game.

So far since arriving in Boston, Orlov has played on the Bruins’ first and second pairings, partnering with both Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy.

While it might be bizarre for us to see Orlov in black and gold, you can tell, he’s already comfortable.

And we couldn’t be happier for him.

Screenshot: @nhlbruins/Twitter