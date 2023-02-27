Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway registered their first points with the Boston Bruins. Of course, it came on the same goal.

It seems like Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway’s years of working together are paying off as they team up for the Boston Bruins. After suiting up for the Bruins for the first time on Saturday night (so weird), the two notched their first points with their new team Monday against the Edmonton Oilers.

In true storybook fashion, their points came on the same goal.

Following an early goal by Connor McDavid, Hathaway redirected a pass from Orlov at the goal line, sending it to Tomáš Nosek for a game-tying goal. Hathaway would record the primary assist on the goal, while Orlov earned the secondary assist.

In an interview with NESN, Nick Foligno praised his new teammates.

“Well that was huge by those guys,” he said. “I mean that’s a great shift, getting it down low and being heavy, and you get rewarded for it.”

Orlov would go on to have his fifth multi-point night of the season, earning a second assist later that period on a goal by Foligno.

I’ll take the Coyle feed with the Fliggy finish please & thank you 👌 pic.twitter.com/2K1S2fB7WX — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 28, 2023

Nosek’s goal was the second time this season that Orlov and Hathaway connected on a goal: Hathaway previously assisted on Orlov’s goal in the Capitals’ 7-3 win on December 13th against the Chicago Blackhawks.