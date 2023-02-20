John Carlson takes ice before Capitals practice in full gear with skating coach

John Carlson has not played in a game for the Capitals since December 23 when he got hit in the side of the head by a Brenden Dillon slap shot.

It’s almost two full months later and it appears things are at least headed in a positive direction. The veteran rearguard got on the ice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Monday in full gear with skating coach, Wendy Marco of Cold Rush Hockey.

The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir posted video of Carlson getting some work in with Marco. Carlson was not wearing any sort of extra protection around his ear.

John Carlson is on the ice in full gear working with Wendy Marco of @ColdRushHockey. The #Caps’ No. 1 defenseman has been out since taking a 90 mph slap shot to the side of his head in late December. pic.twitter.com/nknYeVKAXA — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) February 20, 2023

The first time we saw Carlson get back on the ice was in late January as he buzzed around the practice facility in just a team-branded tracksuit.

NBC Sports Washington’s Matt Weyrich reported then that Carlson would continue to do low-level exercises. El-Bashir added that he was scheduled for an important appointment in late February to determine his next steps.

The Caps placed Carlson on long-term injured reserve on January 7 after announcing that he would be out longterm.

Head coach Peter Laviolette provided a brief update on the injured defenseman last week.

“I’ve seen him on the ice,” Laviolette said. “I believe his ship is further behind [Tom Wilson and Nic Dowd’s]. He’s not on their ship.”

Headline photo: @casadoresdean/Twitter