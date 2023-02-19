Oh no, unfortunately it’s time again for the Caps happiness survey

We are nearly sixty games into the season, so we’re slightly overdue for the happiness survey. Probably would have looked a bit different if we did this during the new years break, but those are the breaks.

Anyway, this is supposed to be a fun exercise that will take you three minutes to complete.

On a scale from 1 to 5 how HAPPY you are to have each player on the team. What does “happy” mean to you? Plato says he who lives well is blessed and happy. I don’t think that’s helpful to today’s exercise. Just go with vibes. Skip players if you want.

Take the survey

We’ll share the results soonish.

Thanks. Have a nice Sunday and a nice Presidents’ Day. We have had like two good ones ever.