Oh no, unfortunately it’s time again for the Caps happiness survey

We are nearly sixty games into the season, so we’re slightly overdue for the happiness survey. Probably would have looked a bit different if we did this during the new years break, but those are the breaks.
Anyway, this is supposed to be a fun exercise that will take you three minutes to complete.
On a scale from 1 to 5 how HAPPY you are to have each player on the team. What does “happy” mean to you? Plato says he who lives well is blessed and happy. I don’t think that’s helpful to today’s exercise. Just go with vibes. Skip players if you want.
We’ll share the results soonish.
Thanks. Have a nice Sunday and a nice Presidents’ Day. We have had like two good ones ever.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On