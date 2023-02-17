Watch the Capitals and Hurricanes outdoor practices ahead of the Stadium Series game

The Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes are in Raleigh, NC, and will both practice outdoors for the first time ahead of their Stadium Series Game on Saturday.

The Hurricanes will take the sheet of ice first at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium. Then the Capitals will do so later tonight.

We’ll be providing live updates to this article throughout the night.

Carolina Hurricanes practice

4 pm: The Hurricanes’ practice was supposed to start at 4 pm, but there is a rain delay. There’s a cold front moving through the East Coast, bringing heavy winds and precipitation to the area.

4:20 pm: The Hurricanes’ took the ice and snapped a team photo before their skate. The ice crew cleared the ice with squeegees.

4:30 pm: The Hurricanes’ practice has gotten underway. You can watch through a live stream provided by the NHL on YouTube.

The NHL also provided drone footage from the Canes’ practice.

Ripken the Bat Dog greeted Hurricanes’ players as they took the ice.

5:00 pm: The Hurricanes practice ended and players’ families are holding are having a free skate on the ice.

Washington Capitals practice

5:50 pm: Dmitry Orlov and Dylan Strome tried out some sunglasses before practice.

6:00 pm: The Capitals take the ice.

6:10 pm: The team started off the skate by taking its picture.

6:15 pm: The Capitals practice has begun.

6:50 pm: Capitals practice has ended.

6:55 pm: The Capitals are holding their family skate.