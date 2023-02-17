Caps drop crucial game as playoff hopes start to fade: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals came into Thursday night’s matchup with the Florida Panthers desperately needing to come away with a point or two and they got nothing. The Panthers went into the Caps home barn and despite a late comeback attempt came out 6-3 victors.
Things are not going well.
Erik Gustafsson recorded his third assist of the game on the Capitals' third goal. It marks Gustafsson's second three-assist game of the season and the fourth of his career.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 17, 2023
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On