Short staffed in a hard-fought loss to division leaders: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals did battle with the Carolina Hurricanes in a Stadium Series game preview on Tuesday night. The short-staffed Caps fought to the end but were unable to come away with any standings points in a 3-2 regulation loss.
They deserved more from that game.
Dmitry Orlov has been credited with an assist on the Capitals' first goal. It marks Orlov's 196th career assist, moving him past Sylvain Cote (195) for the eighth-most assists by a defenseman in franchise history.
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
