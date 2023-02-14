No goals, no fun: Canes beat Caps 3-2

Missing their sweetheart Alex Ovechkin, the Washington Capitals hosted the Carolina Hurricanes to a romantic evening of dating, discussion, and more.
Brent Burns was our first scorer, threading through traffic to put the Canes up 1-0. TJ Oshie scored in the final minute of the first period, taking a great pass from call-up Joe Snively.
In the second, Paul Stastny got a lucky bounce to restore Carolina’s lead, which Joe Snively nullified with a rush goal, but then Brady Skjei’s deflection made it 3-2 Carolina after two.
The Caps sorta scored in the third, but it got called back. So once again they were held to less than three goals, which usually means tonight’s result: Caps lose.
Lack of offense continues to kill the Washington Capitals. Unless they get a superhuman performance out of their goalie, they’re going to lose a lot of games like this one. Something’s gotta give soon – even if that something is shooting percentages. But I sincerely hope the team is motivated to make substantial adjustments.
