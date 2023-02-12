Caps return from extended break with big win over league leaders: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals’ last game before their extended All-Star plus bye week break came on January 31. They opened post that break on the road against a Boston Bruins team that has run roughshod over the entire league, especially in their own building.
The Caps didn’t listen to any of that nonsense. They came out as 2-1 victors in a real fight.
The Capitals have allowed fewer than 30 shots in seven of their last 10 games.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 11, 2023
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On