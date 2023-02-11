Massive road win: Caps beat Bruins 2-1

The Washington Capitals returned from ten days of rest to face the most fearsome team in the league, the Boston Bruins. Despite mild expectations, the Capitals dug deep to beat the big bad Bs.

Nicklas Backstrom got a greasy goal from the paint during a five-on-three, then Garnet Hathaway wristed from the slot to make it 2-0. Boston’s Nick Foligno cut that lead in half late in the second period, taking a genius pass from Connor Clifton.

Caps win!

This game should have been a nightmare. Boston is an elite team, and the Capitals have plenty of disadvantages. And yet, the Capitals got an early lead and looked real good in their first period in ten days. They had a great PK and the game-stealing goalie.

There were five penalties in the game’s first six minutes. Boston got busted for three of them, allowing Washington to get a five-on-three opportunity. Marcus Johansson ‘s typically excellent work along the goal line got Backstrom a chance to tuck in the opening goal.

‘s typically excellent work along the goal line got Backstrom a chance to tuck in the opening goal. Nicklas Backstrom has been a land of contrasts since returning, but he’s been producing. That’s his second goal since returning, plus an assist, plus that shootout game-winner. I’m still not saying anything.

has been a land of contrasts since returning, but he’s been producing. That’s his second goal since returning, plus an assist, plus that shootout game-winner. I’m still not saying anything. I did not like Garnet Hathaway‘s line, but boy I loved his goal, a slick wrist shot to beat Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman, inexplicably starting over Linus Ullmark. Hathaway’s chance came thanks to a turnover, and then he got laid out after taking the shot. Giving us this memorable celebration:

Garnet Hathaway scores, takes a huge hit, then does his celly from the ice 🤣 pic.twitter.com/q15gGDalng — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 11, 2023

I’m not a fan of Nicolas Aube-Kubel on the top line. I get the idea of trying different players on Ovechkin’s off wing, but I don’t think NAK’s skillset hits the needs there. Good rush chances are pretty rare for the Caps these days, so it’s extra agitating to see them fizzle on his stick.

on the top line. I get the idea of trying different players on Ovechkin’s off wing, but I don’t think NAK’s skillset hits the needs there. Good rush chances are pretty rare for the Caps these days, so it’s extra agitating to see them fizzle on his stick. Alex Ovechkin was busted for two penalties, the second of which a high stick against Brad Marchand committed because he was falling from Marchand’s slewfoot. I try to avoid too much dopey homerism in these recaps, but woof. That was a bad call.

#ALLCAPS Sheary and Oshie collide, Oshie shaken up, doesnt go down the tunnel though pic.twitter.com/6VJ5yywsRx — Capitals Replays (@capsreplays) February 11, 2023

TJ Oshie and Conor Sheary were both apparently fine after the collision above. Boy, TJ Oshie sure does fall down a lot. Moments later, ESPN wasn’t sure who was who.

and were both apparently fine after the collision above. Boy, TJ Oshie sure does fall down a lot. Moments later, ESPN wasn’t sure who was who. Excusing Backstrom’s five-on-three goal, which you absolutely should, Washington’s power play continues to be criminally bad. Their second-period PP was spent mostly in their own zone. Their third-period PP lasted 13 seconds before Ovechkin chased his way into a restraining penalty.

Meanwhile, the penalty kill is excellent, killing five of their five opportunities? Obligations? Sessions? I don’t know what you call the collection of items of the times when you’re killing a penalty.

No Joe B because of the national broadcast. Here’s two pals looking at their tablet together.

is backy pointing with his PINKY pic.twitter.com/0JhqRicsl9 — mol (@molfully) February 11, 2023

I feel like I only write about goalies here when they’re terrible or get the shutout. Darcy Kuemper had a great afternoon, especially when Boston got buzzing in the second period. He was the big factor in an improbable and immaculate road win. The team really, really needed this.

But no rest yet! The Caps play in less than 20 hours: at home against the San Jose Sharks. I hope it’ll be a superb Sunday.

Headline photo: @Jencapsfan74