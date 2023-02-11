Massive road win: Caps beat Bruins 2-1

The Washington Capitals returned from ten days of rest to face the most fearsome team in the league, the Boston Bruins. Despite mild expectations, the Capitals dug deep to beat the big bad Bs.
Nicklas Backstrom got a greasy goal from the paint during a five-on-three, then Garnet Hathaway wristed from the slot to make it 2-0. Boston’s Nick Foligno cut that lead in half late in the second period, taking a genius pass from Connor Clifton.
Caps win!
Garnet Hathaway scores, takes a huge hit, then does his celly from the ice 🤣 pic.twitter.com/q15gGDalng
#ALLCAPS Sheary and Oshie collide, Oshie shaken up, doesnt go down the tunnel though pic.twitter.com/6VJ5yywsRx
No Joe B because of the national broadcast. Here’s two pals looking at their tablet together.
is backy pointing with his PINKY pic.twitter.com/0JhqRicsl9
I feel like I only write about goalies here when they’re terrible or get the shutout. Darcy Kuemper had a great afternoon, especially when Boston got buzzing in the second period. He was the big factor in an improbable and immaculate road win. The team really, really needed this.
But no rest yet! The Caps play in less than 20 hours: at home against the San Jose Sharks. I hope it’ll be a superb Sunday.
