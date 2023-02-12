Capitals vs Sharks live analysis and updates (February 12, 2023)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. San Jose Sharks game on February 12, 2023.

The Washington Capitals are back on the ice 20 hours after defeating the Boston Bruins 2-1 in Beantown. The Capitals’ improbable victory over the league’s best team was big and it could go a long way in determining if the Capitals make the postseason for a ninth straight season.

Today, the Caps face off against the San Jose Sharks on Super Bowl Sunday. Per Capitals PR, it’s the 15th consecutive season the Capitals are hosting a game at Capital One Arena the day of the Big Game and the 16th out of the last 17th seasons. The Capitals’ record is 18-12-2-0. Alex Ovechkin has scored 12 goals and 19 points in 15 Super Bowl Sunday games, which ranks second all time to Phil Esposito (16g-16a-32p in 12 games). Nicklas Backstrom ranks fourth with 16 points (4g, 12a in 13 games).

The Sharks are struggling this season, sitting 17 points out of the last wild card spot in the West. Their goals differential of minus-41 is sixth worst in the league. But their two-day break coming into today’s game with Washington should be a big advantage.

The Capitals sit in the first wild card spot with 62 standings points and are one point ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins who will have three games in hand after today. Behind the Pens, the Islanders (60), Panthers (58), and Sabres (56) all remain in striking distance of pushing one or both teams out of the playoff picture in the second half of the season.

Today’s game is back on NBC Sports Washington and puck drop is shortly after 1:30 pm.

Lines

Anthony Mantha is out due to illness.

Tunnel Shenanigans

Shots of Martin-i and Milanese for this Super Bowl party#ALLCAPS | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/gfigNo41PD — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 12, 2023

1st Period

Ovechkin-Strome-NAK and Gustafsson-TVR get the start. Charlie Lindgren will be in net for the Capitals and oppose Kaapo Kahkonen. The Capitals are wearing their blue W alternates.

🚨 1-0 Sharks. Evgeny Svechnikov scores near the net 2:54 into the game. Jonah Gadjovich and Erik Karlsson get the assists. It was Karlsson’s 54th apple of the season.

Capitals go the power play after a tripping penalty by Michael Eyssimont.

Tomas Hertl dangles Dmitry Orlov and almost scores shorthanded.

Alex Ovechkin to the box for hooking Andrew MacDonald. It’s his third minor in two games this weekend.

15 minutes into the first period, the Capitals have their first good chances of the game all coming from the first line. NAK was denied on a semi breakaway and Dylan Strome shanked a wide open layup in front of the net on a one-timer attempt.

Scott Harrington to the box for delay of game late in the period.

The Capitals outshot the Sharks 9 to 7 and out-attempted them at 5v5, 17 to 13. The Capitals lead in expected goals 1.46 to 0.80.

2nd Period

Garnet Hathaway in a bunch of pain after blocking a shot with his right foot.

Aliaksei Protas takes a tripping penalty 8:09 into the period on Marc-Edouard Vlasic.

🚨 2-0 Sharks. Alexander Barabarnov scores in front of the net on the PP after a ricochet on a point shot. Karlsson gets another assist, his 55th of the season. The goal came 9:04 into the period.

The Capitals are tired and sloppy and have nothing going. Peter Laviolette has changed the lines.

🚨 2-1 Sharks. Evgeny Kuznetsov, newly placed on the first line, scores after a power move to the net on Kahkonen. The goal comes 15:56 into the period. Kahkonen was shaken up on the play after Kuznetsov appeared to hit him in the head.

After the next whistle, Aaron Dell replaces Kahkonen in net. The Sharks starter is presumably called off the ice due to a concussion spotter.

Evgeny Kuznetsov holding his right forearm after a heavy hit by Logan Couture. He leaves the ice immediately.

Garnet Hathaway to the box for slashing at the 18:12 mark.

The Sharks lose the rest of their power play after Oskar Lindblom commits a hooking penalty at the 19:50 mark.

The Sharks dominated the Capitals in the second period, out-shooting them 14-4. Overall San Jose has a 21-13 shots and a 36-26 5v5 shots attempts advantage. The Sharks lead in expected goals 3.56 to 1.80.

3nd Period

Kuzy is back on the bench, thank goodness.

TJ Oshie fans on a breakaway attempt after some backchecking by the Sharks.

San Jose is playing like their down one goal (they’re up one goal) trying to end this game early. The game has really opened up after the first and second periods were sleepy.

🚨 3-1 Sharks. Erik Karlsson chunks a rolling puck past Lindgren off a faceoff from the side boards. Lindgren didn’t even see the puck or know a shot was fired at him. It was an lol’er. The goal came 12:55 into the third.

Dylan Strome takes a slashing penalty 45 seconds later for knocking a Sharks player’s stick out of his hands. Not looking good for a comeback.

Capitals pull Lindgren with 3:27 remaining in the game. Six attackers on the ice.

