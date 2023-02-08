Report: Capitals ‘expected’ to sign Ethen Frank to NHL contract

The Hershey Bears’ leading goal-scorer this season is likely a player that not many Capitals fans are familiar with. But they may be getting more acquainted with him soon.

Twenty-four-year-old Ethen Frank is reportedly going to be inked to an NHL contract “soon” after an unbelievable rookie season thus far with AHL Hershey.

Frank also won the Fastest Skater event during the AHL’s All-Star Skills Competition over the weekend after posting a ridiculous time of 12.915 seconds.

Elliotte Friedman was the first to report the news in his latest 32 Thoughts column.

There’s also interest in Ethen Frank, who won the AHL’s fastest skater competition this week. He’s with Hershey on a non-NHL contract, but there is word Washington wants to sign him and is expected to do so. If not, there would be others chasing him.

The Bears signed Frank to an AHL contract over the offseason after leading the NCAA in goals with 26 as a member of Western Michigan University.

Frank leads the Hershey Bears with 21 goals this season and is tied with Sammy Walker for the most goals as a rookie in the AHL. He also ranks second on the team with 37 points in 38 games. Frank has spent much of the season skating on the first line with Michael Sgarbossa and Mike Vecchione. Fourteen of Frank’s goals have come at five-on-five this season.

Frank was named the AHL Rookie of the Month in January after posting 13 points in 10 games during the period.

Frank was just the fourth Bear to earn AHL Rookie of the Month honors since 1996, joining Marc Denis (March 1998), Oskar Osala (November 2008), and Riley Barber (February 2016). All three of those players went on to play in the NHL.

The Capitals have two contracts available out of a maximum of 50 available to sign players per Cap Friendly.

Headline photo: Tori Hartman/Hershey Bears