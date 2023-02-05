Hershey Bears’ Ethen Frank sets new record in fastest skater event at 2023 AHL All-Star Skills Competition

Hershey Bears forward Ethen Frank can absolutely fly in a pair of skates.

That was on full display in Sunday’s 2023 AHL All-Star Skills Competition. The 25-year-old winger set a new league record in the fastest skater event.

Frank finished with a ridiculous time of 12.915 seconds to come out victorious. The next fastest skater on the day was Michael Carcone of the Tucson Roadrunners who finished his lap in 13.282 seconds.

The Bears forward’s time is even more impressive when you take into consideration that the fastest time in this event at the NHL’s version of this year’s skill competition did not come even close to Frank’s. Andrei Svechnikov of the Carolina Hurricanes won it with a best time of 13.699 seconds.

Here he is receiving his award.

Get that hardware! Ethen Frank picks up the award for Fastest Skater! #AHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/RlpktA9Hqk — Bears Hockey Nation (@HBHNationBlog) February 6, 2023

This was Frank’s first AHL All-Star selection as he is amid a very successful rookie season in the league. He also combined with Riley Nash and Alex Belzile for some sweet tic-tac-toe goals in the Pass & Score event.

Can’t be stopped, won’t be stopped 😎 Ethen Frank, Riley Nash, and Alex Belzile rack up some goals! #AHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/UGDGOZ03I3 — Bears Hockey Nation (@HBHNationBlog) February 6, 2023

Before the break for all-star festivities, Frank was named the AHL Rookie of the Month for January.

His 21 goals this season rank tied for first among rookies and he has tallied 37 points in 38 total games. During January he put up 13 points in 10 games during the month, including seven goals and one game-winner.

The Bears signed Frank to an AHL contract over the offseason out of Western Michigan University. He led the NCAA in goal-scoring with 26 in his final year.

Headline photo: Tori Hartman / Hershey Bears