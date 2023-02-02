Hershey Bears forward Ethen Frank was named AHL Rookie of the Month for January.

Frank had 13 points in 10 games during the month, including seven goals and one game-winner.

Congratulations to Ethen Frank (@efrank_98) on being named @TheAHL Rookie of the Month for January! Frank leads all AHL rookies in goals with 20 and has 35 points in 35 games this year. — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) February 1, 2023

Frank had three different multi-goal games and four different multi-point games, including a four-point night (2g, 2a) against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on January 29.

Second four-point game of the season for @efrank_98! 😲 🍎 McIlrath

🍏 Carlsson pic.twitter.com/xsVj5NPuiP — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 29, 2023

Frank’s big month now ties him for first place in goals amongst all AHL rookies (20). He’s also second in rookie points with 35. Frank leads the Hershey Bears in goals and is one of five chocolate and white players to have scored double digits this season.

Frank has spent most of the season skating on the Hershey Bears’ first line with veterans Mike Vecchione and Mike Sgarbossa.

According to a press release, Frank is just the fourth Bear to earn AHL Rookie of the Month honors since 1996, joining Marc Denis (March 1998), Oskar Osala (November 2008), and Riley Barber (February 2016). All three of those players went on to play in the NHL.

Frank’s emergence, while surprising, continues his electric performance in the NCAA last year. The Bears signed the 24-year-old forward to an AHL contract over the offseason out of Western Michigan University. Frank led the NCAA in goal-scoring with 26.

Frank will also represent the Hershey Bears at the 2023 AHL All-Star Game joining Vecchione and coach Todd Nelson at the game.

Here’s the full press release from the Hershey Bears:

ETHEN FRANK NAMED AHL ROOKIE OF THE MONTH FOR JANUARY First-year winger earns league honors after collecting 13 points in January (Hershey, PA– February 1, 2023)- The American Hockey League announced today that forward Ethen Frank of the Hershey Bears has been named the AHL Rookie of the Month for January. Frank, 24, collected 13 points (7g, 6a) in 10 games in the month. He added four multi-point games in that span, including posting three different two-goal efforts. His best outing in the month came in a 7-3 victory at Lehigh Valley on Jan. 29 when he tied his career-best performance of four points (2g, 2a). Frank is just the fourth Bear to earn AHL Rookie of the Month honors since 1996, joining Marc Denis (March 1998), Oskar Osala (November 2008), and Riley Barber (February 2016). The native of Papillion, Nebraska has scored 35 points (20g, 15a) in 35 games this season for Hershey, ranking second in rookie scoring in the AHL, and second in scoring on the Bears. His 20 goals pace the club and are the most in the league by a first-year player. Frank is the first Hershey rookie to hit 20 or more goals since Riley Barber (26) and Travis Boyd (21) accomplished the feat in 2015-16. He also leads Hershey in power-play goals (6), shots (104), and is tied for first on the team in plus/minus (+20). Frank signed an AHL deal with Hershey last April after leading the NCAA in goal scoring (26) at Western Michigan University. He’s appeared in 40 career games with Hershey, striking for 36 points (21g, 15a).

Headline photo: Tori Hartman / Hershey Bears