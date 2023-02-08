Dual Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby All-Star bobblehead released, a first look at the artwork

Note: RMNB will get a tiny percentage of anything purchased through the following FOCO links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you. It’s one of the easiest ways to support the site.

What’s better than one Alex Ovechkin All-Star bobblehead? Two!

Longtime NHL rivals, Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby, were reunited on the Metropolitan Division All-Stars and played on the same line at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game. Ovechkin even assisted on two of Crosby’s goals. They also won the Breakaway Challenge together with Ovi’s four-year-old son, Sergei. Now they are being featured by FOCO in what I believe is the first dual bobble of their career.

The bobblehead is extremely limited — just 123 units — and I’m told approximately half of the inventory has already been sold with little promotion. A listing for the figure was first released over the weekend.

You can order Ovi’s new bobblehead here.

Because of how quickly the bobblehead was put up, FOCO does not have an example of the mold up on its website yet. I asked FOCO if they could provide me with the artwork of what it will look like. This is what I was sent.

The #Crosvechkin ASG bobblehead features the Capitals’ captain and the Penguins’ captain in an action pose atop a thematic All-Star base. The base is a beach theme playing off the event being held in Sunrise, Fla. Ovechkin and Crosby are wearing their team’s respective Reverse Retro 2.0 jerseys and hats. The bobblehead stands at 8 inches tall.

“Since it is artwork, the final design can change a bit in some cases, but not usually,” a FOCO rep told me.

According to the FOCO listing, the bobblehead will ship no later than 8/10/2023.

This Ovechkin bobblehead is the seventh Ovi bobble variant that has been released this year. The previous Ovi ASG bobble sold out and four of the last six total have sold out.