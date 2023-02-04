Alex Ovechkin 2023 All-Star Game bobblehead released

Note: RMNB will get a tiny percentage of anything purchased through the following FOCO links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you. It’s one of the easiest ways to support the site.

Alex Ovechkin is one of three players that is being immortalized in resin for his latest NHL achievement.

FOCO has created individual 2023 All-Star Game bobbleheads for Ovechkin, Connor McDavid, and Mitch Marner.

The bobbleheads are extremely limited — just 123 units for each player — so if you want one we’d encourage you to grab one now.

You can order Ovi’s new bobblehead here.

The Ovi bobblehead features the Capitals’ captain and Metropolitan Division All-Star in an action pose atop a thematic All-Star base. The base is a beach theme playing off the event being held in Sunrise, Fla. The Capitals logo in on the bottom and Ovi’s name is in front. The bobblehead stands at 8 inches tall. This is Ovi’s eighth career All-Star Game appearance.

The McDavid and Marner bobbles are featured in the below promotional image as well. They can be ordered through this link.

This is a preorder and FOCO says on its website that these bobbleheads will ship no later than July 21.

There are several other Alex Ovechkin bobbleheads still available as well, including a Bighead bobblehead, 800 goals bobblehead, and an 802 goals bobblehead immortalizing his passing of Gordie Howe on the all-time goals list.