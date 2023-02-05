Capitals anthem singers, Bob McDonald and Caleb Green, headline sold out concert at Wolf Trap

Washington Capitals anthem singers Bob McDonald and Caleb Green will be joined by Washington Nationals anthem singer D.C. Washington for a sold-out concert at The Barns at Wolf Trap, Sunday night. The show is entitled DC Anthem Singers Shine.

NBC4 meteorologist Doug Kammerer will serve as the emcee for the event. The show will feature stirring renditions of “God Bless America” and “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” and favorites from the worlds of Broadway, pop, and gospel music.

“The support from DC sports fans has been incredible,” Bob McDonald said in an interview. “And, to have it sell out is so exciting and we are very grateful. Hopefully, it can become an annual tradition, and we can even include some of our local athletes that live in the area and maybe that play an instrument and they can join us, and just have a great evening.”

The anthem singers were recently highlighted in a feature by NBC 4 Washington to promote the event.

DC ANTHEM SINGERS SHINE! They are 3 familiar and fantastic voices of DC Sports, and now, @bobinarlington, @noazark151 and @Dcwash1 are coming together for a special show @Wolf_Trap @TommyMcFLY has a sneak peek of this crooner collaboration@nbcwashington #ALLCAPS#Natitude pic.twitter.com/1JcQIXe6nX — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) January 31, 2023

McDonald credited the idea for an “anthem singer concert” to Diana Ezerins who he met years ago through the Caps. Ezerins is a big Capitals and DC Sports fan.

“At the time she worked for the Kennedy Center and she talked to me about doing a DC sports/music concert.,” McDonald said. “It was a little difficult initially to think what that might look like but I generally thought the idea was cool. Well, we kept talking about it and she got a new job out at Wolf Trap. Then, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, I thought this would be a good time for me to put some work into it, and think what it would really look like. And now, here we are after all those years.

“I thought Caleb and I joined by DC Washington who has become a friend would make an interesting trio of voices, and then we would add some of the finest musicians in the city to be the band,” McDonald added. “I’m really excited about what it has become, and I think the fans are in for a real treat.”

The singers are accomplished… to say the least. McDonald has sung for Presidents and at multiple Super Bowls as a member of the US Army Chorus.

An awesome honor to sing for Vice President Biden this week. #ArmyChorus pic.twitter.com/fkmpOsDvQc — Bob McDonald (@bobinarlington) December 17, 2015

Caleb Green was a member of the talented quartet Voices of Service that made it to the finals of NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

Then D.C. Washington is D.C. Washington – just an incredible singer and a District institution.

McDonald explained that the trio would be doing some songs that are tied to sports, but then each singer would do a solo set of their own. McDonald will perform Sinatra and Broadway music while Caleb will focus on R&B and DC will do gospel.

As long-time anthem singers, each vocalist was admittedly giddy about branching out and showing their full breadth of talent as most of their fans know them from “literally one song.” Well, “maybe two if you include God bless America,” said McDonald laughing.

The best part is all three singers have a kinship as all three are army veterans.

“The audience will be such a wide range of folks, and virtually all of them are friends,” McDonald said. “Needless to say, we have an awesome patriotic section, where we will also have a chance to thank all those in the audience who served.”

Another thing that got McDonald excited was the venue.

“So many people coming to the show have never been to see something at The Barns,” McDonald said. “It is truly one of the most beautiful venues in the country and I hope everyone will come back to see something else.”

While much of the set list is a mystery, the song that will lead off the show might very well be the most exciting. Just imagine three of the most iconic DC Singers singing the national anthem together.

That’s worth the price of admission right there.

Headline photo: Bob McDonald