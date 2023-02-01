Heading into a very long break on a high note: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals stumbled a bit on the way there but eventually put a full two-point performance together against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. The 4-3 overtime victory came in the team’s last game for quite some time.
Can they just blow bad teams out more often, please?
The Capitals are 9-0-2 when scoring four goals this season.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 1, 2023
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On