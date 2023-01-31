Ready for vacay: Caps beat Blue Jackets 4-3

The Washington Capitals were so ready for the all-star break, but they had this one last road game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in their way. That’s okay, it’s just Columbus. They’re terrible, right?
Right?!
Garnet Hathaway tipped Lars Eller’s shot to give Washington an early lead, which Trevor van Riemsdyk extended with a blue-line bomb. That two-goal lead lasted 12 seconds, which is when Andrew Peeke needed two deflections to beat Washington goalie Charlie Lindgren.
Trevor van Riemsdyk received a great pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov to restore the Caps’ two-goal lead, but it didn’t last long – Eric Robinson smoked TJ Oshie’s line to score on the rush.
Johnny Gaudreau knotted the game at three goals with seven minutes left. The Jackets pushed late, but the Caps survived through regulation. Kuznetsov scored 26 seconds into overtime, thanks to a great setup from Johansson.
Caps win!
Joe's wearing purple. Gonna be a good game. #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/fs8abHZc54
Man, the Caps need a break. In addition to their full-fledged injuries, there are clearly some players playing through stuff: Oshie and Ovechkin are on the record. I wouldn’t be surprised if Orlov is hurting too. Really, if the name starts with O, this is a good time to kick back and get a tan. Ten days of rest begins now.
And when we come back, the Capitals community will be without Washington Post beat writer Samantha Pell, who has been a dauntless, tireless reporter during hectic times. I don’t have the imagination to really understand how tough her job has been – the schedule, the chaos, the travel, the personalities, the pressure. I just know that her work has superb. Farewell to Sam, one heck of a writer.
