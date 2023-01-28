Tom Wilson misses practice with lower-body injury, has not skated since blocking shot against Avalanche

The Washington Capitals took the ice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex for their second day of practice since downing the Pittsburgh Penguins in a shootout. Tom Wilson did not factor into that game nor has he been on the ice for either practice since as he remains out with a lower-body injury.

Wilson originally suffered the injury blocking a shot against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. The big, rugged winger has not skated in any capacity since being removed from that game.

The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir provided the reporting on Saturday.

The Caps vs Avs game that Wilson was injured in was just his eighth since returning from major offseason knee surgery. He has one goal and three points since getting back into the lineup on January 8 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

El-Bashir added that Wilson watched some of Saturday’s practice from the bench and “walked away with a bit of a hitch in his step.”

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette has previously termed Wilson’s lower-body injury as day-to-day.

“Right now, day-to-day lower body and we’ll see how he is,” Laviolette said. “It’s always tough to lose somebody. It’s tough to lose him and his physicality and his presence.”

Wilson’s absence against the Pens was his first since his return. Laviolette called him a “game-time decision” after the morning skate before the matchup.

The veteran bench boss had his team line up at practice the same way they did without Wilson in that game. NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti reported those lines.

Capitals at practice today:

(No Wilson (lower body) Ovechkin-Strome-Oshie

Sheary-Kuznetsov-Mantha

Milano-Backstrom-Johansson

NAK-Eller-Hathaway Gustafsson-TvR

Orlov-Jensen

Irwin-Fehervary

Alexeyev-Protas Kuemper

Lindgren — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) January 28, 2023

The Capitals have just two games remaining on their schedule before the whole NHL breaks for All-Star festivities. First, they’ll fly up to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs on Sunday and then move to Columbus to play the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

They’ll then be off until resuming play against the league-leading Boston Bruins on February 11.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB