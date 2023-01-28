Peter Laviolette gives injury update on Tom Wilson, says winger will not play in either game before All-Star break

Tom Wilson did not practice with the Capitals on Saturday and has not skated since suffering a lower-body injury against the Colorado Avalanche last Tuesday.

Caps head coach Peter Laviolette deemed Wilson “day-to-day” in his press conference after that game but it looks like things may have changed for the worse.

The veteran bench boss gave an update on the veteran winger Saturday that didn’t sound great.

“He won’t be available before the break and then we’ll assess things when we get back from the break,” Laviolette told The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir.

El-Bashir added in earlier reporting that Wilson watched Saturday’s practice from the bench and “walked away with a bit of a hitch in his step.”

The Capitals have just two games remaining on their schedule before the whole NHL breaks for All-Star festivities and Wilson will miss both of them. First, they’ll fly up to his hometown of Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs on Sunday and then move to Columbus to play the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

The first game Wilson will be able to make a potential return in will come when the Caps resume play against the league-leading Boston Bruins on February 11.

When the big forward went down with his injury in Colorado, he was playing for only the eighth time this season since returning in early January from offseason knee surgery. He has one goal and three total points since getting back into the lineup.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB