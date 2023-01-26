Finding a way to finally get it done: Caps beat Penguins 3-2 (SO)

The Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins did rivalry night battle for just the second time this season on Thursday night. A pretty important two points were on the line as the Eastern Conference playoff picture is very tight around the Wild Card spots.
Alex Ovechkin opened the scoring with a casual one-time power play strike from his office. Danton Heinen slammed home a rebound to tie the game at one. Marcus Johansson absolutely ripped a wrister over Casey DeSmith’s glove to give the Caps their lead back. Bryan Rust equalized with around seven minutes left in the third.
The Pens survived an overtime Capitals power play so here are your shootout bullets:
Caps win 3-2 in a shootout!
the comedic timing on this one 👌
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 26, 2023
Rivalry night in DC!
— RMNB (@rmnb) January 26, 2023
The Capitals do not play at home again until February 12. They’ll make the trip to Toronto and Columbus at the beginning of next week and then it will be time for the All-Star break.
