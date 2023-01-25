Capitals are tough luck losers against defending Cup champs: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals dropped their second game on this three-game Western Conference road trip. The Caps will come home with just two points from a shutout victory against the Arizona Coyotes after falling 3-2 to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.
And, Tom Wilson got hurt again. Great.
Dylan Strome recorded the primary assist on Ovechkin's goal, his 25th assist of the season. Strome extends his point streak to four games (3g, 2a).
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 25, 2023
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On