Capitals are tough luck losers against defending Cup champs: numbers for the morning after

By Chris Cerullo

January 25, 2023 5:56 am

The Washington Capitals dropped their second game on this three-game Western Conference road trip. The Caps will come home with just two points from a shutout victory against the Arizona Coyotes after falling 3-2 to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.

And, Tom Wilson got hurt again. Great.

  • I really felt like the Capitals were going to find a way to win that one. Nothing seems to be going right now for the boys though. They either outplay their opposition and lose a tight one or throw up a stinker and lose that way too. At some point, the bounces will come back around if they keep playing as they did in this game. They outshot a very good Avs team on the road 38 to 26 and held a plus-8 high-danger chance differential.
  • Darcy Kuemper made 23 stops on 26 shots in his return to Denver for the first time post-Cup celebrations. MoneyPuck says he should have saved a full goal more than he did (.99) and that was the difference in this game. Alexandar Georgiev at the other end had a fantastic 36-save performance and at the least saved the Avs from having to see overtime.
  • Alex Ovechkin got on the board with his 31st goal of the season. Ovi absolutely kills Georgiev since the Bulgarian-born netminder broke into the league. He has nine goals in eight career games against him.

  • The Caps were absolutely dominant with Aliaksei Protas on the ice at five-on-five which has been the case this season no matter who he plays with. With him on the ice in that 12:19 of five-on-five ice time, the Caps saw positive differentials in shot attempts (+14), scoring chances (+4), and high-danger chances (+5). I said on our Discord that I think Protas has been visually better than every single “old” on the team not named Alex Ovechkin this season. I’ll let you determine who the olds are that I speak of on your own.
  • As I mentioned briefly in the intro, Tom Wilson played just 9:04 of ice time before blocking a shot and leaving the game with a lower-body injury. Wilson has three points (2g, 1a) in eight games since returning from offseason knee surgery. Let’s hope this one is a very quick one compared to what he dealt with the past six or so months.
  • The Caps are now 4-6-1 in the month of January after a very hot 11-2-2 December. They need to find their way back to some of that holiday season magic.

Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

