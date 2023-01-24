Avs beat Caps 3-2 and Tom Wilson got hurt again

The Washington Capitals dropped a late-night roadie to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, and that’s not even the worst part.

Artturi Lehkonen scored first, a rush goal set up by Nate MacKinnon just before he got steamrolled by Dmitry Orlov. In the second, Andrew Cogliano deflected Kurtis MacDermid’s point shot, but the Caps responded with a tip of their own: Sheary off Fehervary. Restoring Colorado’s two-goal lead in the period was Alex Newhook with a blazing-fast breakaway.

Alex Ovechkin scored off a dazzling one-timer from the Ovi Spot halfway into the third, but they couldn’t close the gap.

Caps lose.

Bad bounces. The Caps put up a respectable possession effort and probably had the edge in chances, but Colorado made theirs count, while Alexandar Georgiev was excellent in Colorado’s net. I don’t fault Darcy Kuemper , though he’s certainly had a rough stretch of late (aside from the shutout of course).

was excellent in Colorado’s net. I don’t fault , though he’s certainly had a rough stretch of late (aside from the shutout of course). In the second period Tom Wilson blocked Mikko Rantanen ‘s shot with his lower leg. He left the game and did not return. He has played eight games since returning from knee surgery. In this moment I lack the words to describe Washington’s injury luck this season, which is unfortunate for me, as that’s literally my job.

Also out for the final game of the road trip: Backstrom (illness) and Oshie (baby). Since they’ve both been underperforming this season, I had high hopes, especially with Aliaksei Protas back in the lineup. Protas was superb out there. He should play every night. He should play with Ovi.

Clocking into The Office pic.twitter.com/T8xcE8N1Ch — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 25, 2023

Alex Ovechkin scored his 31st goal of the season (811 of career) with an even-strength one-timer from his favorite spot. Dylan Strome served him a great setup pass – I could see him being the blue-line guy on a five-forward power play.

Okay extremely important #RMNBAfterDark question so please think about this before answering. This has been the topic of INTENSE AND PROLONGED debate on the Discord. pic.twitter.com/qWdK8vtPOA — RMNB (@rmnb) January 25, 2023

This is the last late-night game until March, so I require your input on the question above: what is your preferred medieval helmet? I thought I was a Great Helm man for awhile, but now I realize I have a Kettle Hat spirit. I like to feel the cool spring breeze on my neck, to regulate my body temperature in the heat of summer. I can wear a scarf or pashmina if the weather is chilly.

Joe B's tie is triggering my trypophobia. Aileen says Craig's looks like "carnivàle" #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/ClPPHTK1BP — good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) January 25, 2023

That’s two losses in a row to end a portentous west-coast swing. Really, they haven’t been very good for at least two weeks. If they’re to stay in the playoff race, the Caps simply cannot afford to forego points like this. They absolutely need to step up for a division-rival face-off on Thursday night. It’s the Penguins. Get ready.

Headline photo: our dude Reschly