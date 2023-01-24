Avs beat Caps 3-2 and Tom Wilson got hurt again

The Washington Capitals dropped a late-night roadie to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, and that’s not even the worst part.
Artturi Lehkonen scored first, a rush goal set up by Nate MacKinnon just before he got steamrolled by Dmitry Orlov. In the second, Andrew Cogliano deflected Kurtis MacDermid’s point shot, but the Caps responded with a tip of their own: Sheary off Fehervary. Restoring Colorado’s two-goal lead in the period was Alex Newhook with a blazing-fast breakaway.
Alex Ovechkin scored off a dazzling one-timer from the Ovi Spot halfway into the third, but they couldn’t close the gap.
Caps lose.
That’s two losses in a row to end a portentous west-coast swing. Really, they haven’t been very good for at least two weeks. If they’re to stay in the playoff race, the Caps simply cannot afford to forego points like this. They absolutely need to step up for a division-rival face-off on Thursday night. It’s the Penguins. Get ready.
Headline photo: our dude Reschly
