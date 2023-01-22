Listless losers in Las Vegas: Golden Knights beat Caps 6-2

The Capitals were in Sin City on Saturday night to take on the Golden Knights in an arena that sparks fond memories for all Caps fans. No Stanley Cup on the line this time but still an important two standings points.
Alec Martinez got Vegas on the board very early with his first goal of the season. Nicolas Roy converted on a two-on-one chance soon after to double the home team’s lead. Michael Amadio, Byron Froese, and Paul Cotter all added to that in the second.
TJ Oshie ruined Logan Thompson’s shutout bid. Cotter with another. Marcus Johansson redirect.
Golden Knights beat Capitals 6-2.
Only in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/fZ6XOSrrlH
— Ted Starkey (@TedStarkey) January 22, 2023
— Jen (@NHLhistorygirl) January 22, 2023
Super late-night hockey from a building that has been very kind to the Caps in the past #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/QRJzEp8rEy
— RMNB (@rmnb) January 22, 2023
The Caps will stay out west for one more against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. Let us all hope that Alex Ovechkin is back in the lineup for that one.
Headline photo courtesy of @trevorlinton21/Twitter
